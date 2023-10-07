Prince Harry fears for Archie and Lilibet’s life

File Footage

This inside shed light into everything while addressing the rumored differences in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s parenting approach.



According to the source, the Duke’s preference for privacy is something that’s always on the forefront.

“Obviously because of the way he grew up, so much in the public eye, he fears for his own children and will do anything to protect them,” the source also said during the course of their chat.

At the end of the day, “it's a very visceral fear that many parents have, but particularly for him.”

For those unversed, all this has come to light shortly after news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New York City summit for Archewell became common knowledge.

The event aims to discuss ways the impact of social media, on young minds, as well as the best possible practices to maintain people’s mental health.