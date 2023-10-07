 
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
Al Pacino agrees to keep custody battle behind closed doors

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Al Pacino, who is currently involved in a custody battle with his girlfriend Noor Alfallah over his newborn son, Roman, has agreed to keep the matter private and out of public courts.

Al Pacino reportedly signed a stipulation expressing his agreement over the case to be heard by a private judge.

According to The Blast, the legal documents obtained by the publication reveal that the details of the custody battle and child support between Al Pacino and his girlfriend will remain private and out of the public court system.

In legal terms, the filing is called a stipulation and order for the appointment of a private judge.

Earlier, it was reported that Noor had filed a petition to secure the "physical custody" of her son, Roman, asking the court to only give "legal custody" of their son to Pacino so that he can participate in major decisions related to the baby including medical treatment, religion, and education.

She asked the court to give reasonable visitations to Pacino for their newborn son. Despite the ongoing custody battle between the couple, they are said to be still dating each other. 

Last month (September 2023), Noor shared the first baby photos of their son on Instagram. She captioned her post, "My whole heart and the greatest blessing in my life. Roman."

