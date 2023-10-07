Bianca Censori 'insecurities' after becoming Kanye West ex Kim Kardashian’s clone revealed

Bianca Censori has been told to share all her “concerns and insecurities” she must be experiencing after becoming the clone of her husband, Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The Yeezy architect has sparked concerns over her drastic transformations since marrying the controversial rapper, who now goes by Ye, as she starts to look more and more like the reality TV megastar.

Speaking of the obvious change in Bianca’s fashion choices and how it must be hard for her to navigate life with media’s constant scrutiny and comparisons with Kim, an expert advise her to share her issues with Kanye.

Sex and relationships expert, Charlotte Johnson, told The Mirror, “Entering into a relationship with a celebrity and suddenly finding yourself in the public eye can be an exhilarating yet challenging experience.

"For Bianca, it can be overwhelming to adjust to a life of increased attention, scrutiny, and perhaps even jealousy from others,” she suggested.

The expert continued: "It's important for Bianca to express any of her feelings to Kanye, concerns, and insecurities without blame or judgment."

Noting how normally a few things changes in someone's life following marriage, she pointed out how Bianca has seemingly lost her identity and became a clone to her husband’s ex-wife.

"In this case, I believe that as long as there is personal wellbeing, independence, communication and support still being practiced in Kanye and Bianca’s relationship, then her transformations are her way of exploring new looks and styles," the expert shared.