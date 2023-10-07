Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori?

After separating from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is seemingly eyeing a humble start with Bianca Censori, away from past luxuries.



His registered home at the marriage license—a barren and dilapidated Wyoming ranch—as the official home was apparently the first stepping stone.

Initially purchased in 2019, the abandoned $14M ranch was a far cry from Ye’s previous lush properties.

Not to mention the mouth-watering $60 million Hidden Hills mansion the Chicago rapper shared with his family, which featured glamorous full-white furnishings, massive archways, and a sprawling pool area.

Credit: MEGA

Interestingly, the 46-year-old has at one point listed off the deserted 9,000-acre estate for $11 million in October 2021 but changed his mind nine months later.

The new details about the headline-making couple come as Daily Mail spilled the beans on their marriage license, revealing the duo has exchanged the vows one month after the Power rapstar divorce finalized with the fashion mogul.

Contrary to reports that their marriage was still unregistered, the UK tabloid revealed the Kanye and Bianca received a “confidential marriage” license in California on December 20, suggesting the document was not part of the official record.