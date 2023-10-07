 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori?

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori?

After separating from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West is seemingly eyeing a humble start with Bianca Censori, away from past luxuries.

His registered home at the marriage license—a barren and dilapidated Wyoming ranch—as the official home was apparently the first stepping stone.

Initially purchased in 2019, the abandoned $14M ranch was a far cry from Ye’s previous lush properties.

Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori?

Not to mention the mouth-watering $60 million Hidden Hills mansion the Chicago rapper shared with his family, which featured glamorous full-white furnishings, massive archways, and a sprawling pool area.

Credit: MEGA
Credit: MEGA

Interestingly, the 46-year-old has at one point listed off the deserted 9,000-acre estate for $11 million in October 2021 but changed his mind nine months later.

The new details about the headline-making couple come as Daily Mail spilled the beans on their marriage license, revealing the duo has exchanged the vows one month after the Power rapstar divorce finalized with the fashion mogul.

Contrary to reports that their marriage was still unregistered, the UK tabloid revealed the Kanye and Bianca received a “confidential marriage” license in California on December 20, suggesting the document was not part of the official record.

More From Entertainment:

Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77

Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loose canons’ of Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loose canons’ of Royal Family
King Charles shouldn’t be ‘parading’ around ‘Lord Muck’ video

King Charles shouldn’t be ‘parading’ around ‘Lord Muck’
Gal Gadot shares her thoughts on Israel-Hamas conflict

Gal Gadot shares her thoughts on Israel-Hamas conflict

Tom Holland, Zendaya's new PDA-packed pics melt the internet video

Tom Holland, Zendaya's new PDA-packed pics melt the internet
Elon Musk’s father thinks moms ‘essential’ to kids amid custody battle with Grimes

Elon Musk’s father thinks moms ‘essential’ to kids amid custody battle with Grimes
Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ cast reprise iconic roles

Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ cast reprise iconic roles

Meghan Markle cannot use 'all money in world' to get 'PR makeover' video

Meghan Markle cannot use 'all money in world' to get 'PR makeover'
Princess Anne in France to attend Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match

Princess Anne in France to attend Scotland vs Ireland Rugby World Cup match
King Charles has little appetite for ‘headaches’ video

King Charles has little appetite for ‘headaches’
King Charles to celebrate 'another special moment' after his coronation

King Charles to celebrate 'another special moment' after his coronation

Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training

Prince William's relative takes oath of allegiance during military training