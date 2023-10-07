'Napoleon' director Ridley Scott in awe with Joaquin Phoenix's craft

The buildup around Joaquin Phoenix's next epic, Napoleon, is electric. In the meantime, the director Ridley Scott explains why he tapped the Oscar-winner for the iconic period role.

The Gladiator filmmaker appeared on Deadline's Contenders London event, saying, "I was blown away by his outrageous film Joker. I didn't like the way it celebrated violence but Joaquin was remarkable. I thought he'd be an amazing asset to Napoleon, [not only creatively] also in a commercial sense."

He continued, "There were only two actors I had in mind for the role. I won't mention the other one."

The Blade Runner director previously provided insights into his working relationship with the star on the set.

Recalling Joaquin's query related to the role, "I don't know what to do," Scott said, "Then we sat for 10 days and in a sense rehearsed, absolutely detail by detail."

Adding the 48-year-old is "the best player of damaged goods, and that's why he was perfect to play as Napolean."

Set to release on November 22, Napoleon will see Joaquin in the shoes of the renowned French Emperor. The movie will be available on AppleTV+ after the theatrical run.