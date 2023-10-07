 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, October 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift's wild popularity shocks Shawn Levy amid Chiefs game

By
Web Desk

Saturday, October 07, 2023

Taylor Swifts wild popularity shocks Shawn Levy amid Chiefs game
Taylor Swift's wild popularity shocks Shawn Levy amid Chiefs game

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop cultural sensations and Shawn Levy understood the magnitude of her popularity when he joined her at a Kansas City Chiefs game in New Jersey with other celebrity friends.

Expressing his shocking reaction to Variety, The Night At The Museum director said, “It’s almost depressing, by the way,” adding, “I can make 50 more hit movies and shows, and I”ll still be known as the guy in the orange suede jacket going to the Chiefs-Jets game with Taylor and others.”

Along with the megastar, the Canadian filmmaker was accompanied by Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds at the Metlife stadium on October 1.

Reacting to the frenzy of attention the high-profile group received, he said, “We had a glimmer that maybe there would be others, but nothing prepared us for the frenzy of attention that was that outing.”

Admitting Taylor’s widespread heft, Shawn said, “Very fun night but definitely, I’ve known famous people, but Taylor is definitely a culture magnet unlike anything I’ve seen.”

More From Entertainment:

Why Travis Kelce is perfect for Taylor Swift: 'What about Joe Alwyn?' video

Why Travis Kelce is perfect for Taylor Swift: 'What about Joe Alwyn?'
'Napoleon' director Ridley Scott in awe with Joaquin Phoenix's craft

'Napoleon' director Ridley Scott in awe with Joaquin Phoenix's craft
Madonna's new videos shock fans

Madonna's new videos shock fans
Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77

Terance Davies passes away: British screenwriter and director was 77
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loose canons’ of Royal Family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘loose canons’ of Royal Family
King Charles shouldn’t be ‘parading’ around ‘Lord Muck’ video

King Charles shouldn’t be ‘parading’ around ‘Lord Muck’
Gal Gadot shares her thoughts on Israel-Hamas conflict

Gal Gadot shares her thoughts on Israel-Hamas conflict

Tom Holland, Zendaya's new PDA-packed pics melt the internet video

Tom Holland, Zendaya's new PDA-packed pics melt the internet
Elon Musk’s father thinks moms ‘essential’ to kids amid custody battle with Grimes

Elon Musk’s father thinks moms ‘essential’ to kids amid custody battle with Grimes
Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori? video

Kanye West shuns past life riches to start fresh with Bianca Censori?
Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ cast reprise iconic roles

Lindsay Lohan and ‘Mean Girls’ cast reprise iconic roles

Meghan Markle cannot use 'all money in world' to get 'PR makeover' video

Meghan Markle cannot use 'all money in world' to get 'PR makeover'