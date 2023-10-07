Taylor Swift's wild popularity shocks Shawn Levy amid Chiefs game

Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop cultural sensations and Shawn Levy understood the magnitude of her popularity when he joined her at a Kansas City Chiefs game in New Jersey with other celebrity friends.

Expressing his shocking reaction to Variety, The Night At The Museum director said, “It’s almost depressing, by the way,” adding, “I can make 50 more hit movies and shows, and I”ll still be known as the guy in the orange suede jacket going to the Chiefs-Jets game with Taylor and others.”

Along with the megastar, the Canadian filmmaker was accompanied by Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds at the Metlife stadium on October 1.

Reacting to the frenzy of attention the high-profile group received, he said, “We had a glimmer that maybe there would be others, but nothing prepared us for the frenzy of attention that was that outing.”

Admitting Taylor’s widespread heft, Shawn said, “Very fun night but definitely, I’ve known famous people, but Taylor is definitely a culture magnet unlike anything I’ve seen.”