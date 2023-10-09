 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Meghan Markle spending more time away from family home?

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is reportedly spending more time away from her family home Montecito mansion as she plans her Hollywood comeback.

According to media reports, Archie and Lilibet doting mother is spending increased amount of time at The Beverly Hills Hotel, close to her talent agency William Morris Endeavour in Los Angeles.

The Mirror reported Meghan Markle was spotted outside the hotel earlier this week.

The publication shared the reason for Meghan’s hotel stay saying that the Duchess of Sussex could be using it as a base as the £11 million home in Montecito is around 85 miles away from West Hollywood.

Also, broadcaster Jen Su turned to Instagram and shared selfies with Meghan Markle from the Beverly Hills Hotel with caption, “Arrived in L.A. and ran right into the fabulous Meghan Markle. Amazing way to start the trip!.”

She posted the other photos with caption, “Landed in LA and on our way to dinner, we ran into Meghan Markle. Totally low key and super friendly, nice conversation. #girlsnightout #meghanmarkle #losangeles.”



