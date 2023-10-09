Prince Harry disloyalty ‘bigger crime’ than Prince Andrew ‘sex offense’

File Footage

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were put alongside disgraced Prince Andrew under the new list of “Others” by King Charles.



The new monarch removed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working royals in 2022, from the label of “non-working royals” to tell them their right place in the Royal family.

However, what sparked concerns amid experts and Royal fans was the placement of Andrew, the Duke of York, beside Meghan and Harry in "others" category.

They pointed out how Harry's only crime was his decision to exit his role as senior working royal and his public revelations about the Royal family, especially in his memoir Spare against Andrew major sex scandal.

Fans questioned if “disloyalty” was a far worse crime than “sex offence” in King Charles’ eyes after he categorized the Royal family in new categories.

A royal expert even pointed out how Harry’s request to stay at the Palace was rejected during his recent UK visit, while “Andrew got driven to church at Balmoral by William, apparently on King Charles’ orders."

Commenting on contrast of treatment between Harry and Andrew, “Disloyalty is far and away the No. 1 crime in that family,” a friend of the new monarch told Daily Beast.

“Andrew has taken his punishment, withdrawn from public life and done whatever has been asked of him. He knows he has damaged the monarchy. So have Harry and Meghan,” they added.

“The difference is [Andrew] deeply regrets it and it was not intentional, whereas Harry and Meghan deliberately set out to cause as much damage to Charles and Camilla as they could to sell books and TV shows. That’s an entirely different matter.”