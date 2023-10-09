 
Monday, October 09, 2023
Prince Harry has finally ‘settled’ on a future

Prince Harry’s decision to settle on a future where he doesn’t have to forgo ‘dirt-sharing’ has just been referenced by experts.

Claims and admissions regarding the possibility of royal return have been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she touched upon it all and referenced King Charles’ bid to forgive all transgressions for the sake of family unity.

In Ms Elser’s eyes, “surely though, any re-entry of the Sussexes into the royal world would be contingent on the couple truly moving on from all truth-telling, dirt-sharing, feelings-having business and for trust to be rebuilt on all sides. And just what do you think are the chances of that?”

After all to this day, “There has not been a single clue or sign that Harry and Meghan might be willing to change course such that they might one day finally get an invitation to Queen Camilla’s Burns Night all-you-can-guzzle whiskey, haggis’n’tatties knees-up.”

Before concluding she added, “For better or worse, the Sussexes look like they have very much settled on a future that does not involve flatulent, aged Jack Russells in Clarence House drawing room or ever having to make strained small talk with Prince and Princess Michael of Kent (he of the Russia allegations, she of the racist broach) at the annual Buckingham Palace Christmas lunch.”

