Cricket's inclusion in Olympics 2028 excites players

Los Angeles Olympics 2028 logo. — Olympics website

Cricketers from around the world have expressed their excitement on the news of cricket being recommended to be included in the list of sports for Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

In a video shared by the International Cricket Council, players from different countries have expressed their desire to win Gold in the Olympics.

The players have termed the decision as an important one towards promotion of cricket.



Ish Sodhi of New Zealand expressed his enthusiasm saying that the every one in the world has eyes on the Olympic Games.

“I think it is such a historic event, when they come out, the whole world sort of stops to watch. Prospect of cricket being there is a huge source of motivation for players like myself to be able to go there and do something special,” he said.

“Standing at the podium with an Olympic medal would be pretty, pretty exciting stuff.” Sodhi added.

Shubman Gill of India emphasised on the significance for his country on cricket's inclusion in Olympics.

“It will be such a huge thing for India and for us to be able to be represented as a country there in the Olympics with so many countries competing. Getting a gold for the country. What’s bigger than that?” Gill stated.

Ravichandran Ashwin of India reflected on the dedication required for Olympic success mentioning Usain Bolt’s journey.

Ashwin mentioned that he watched Usain Bolt’s 100-meter race a lot.

“He must have felt on top of the world. I could genuinely look at his face and the way he was reacting to see how he feels. I think that is the beauty of the Olympics. You train for literally three and a half years for that particular moment,” said the Indian spinner.

Paul Van Meekeran of the Netherlands noted that everyone who plays sports and plays at the highest level wants to go to the Olympics.

Australia’s Steve Smith shared his childhood dream saying winning a gold medal at the Olympics would be incredibly special.

“I’ve watched our Olympics since I’ve been a young kid. When you see an Australian athlete up on the stage singing the national anthem after winning a gold medal, it looks like a great moment. To be able to do that would be really special,” he said.

Bangladesh all rounder Shakib Al Hasan hoped that this development could help his country win first ever Olympics gold.

“We’ve never won a gold medal in the Olympics. So it will be the biggest thing, especially in sports in Bangladesh.

I think it will definitely globalise cricket. At this moment, there are a lot of teams coming up, but once it’s included in the Olympics, it will be huge,” he said.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada stressed the inspiration that the Olympics provide.

“Whenever you see people achieving remarkable things as an athlete, you just want to do the same thing on the world stage. Something has to inspire you to want to reach that level and beyond,” the South African fast bowlers said.