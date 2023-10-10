 
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on “backlash” amid Taylor Swift romance

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Travis Kelce's ex addressed the backlash amid Taylor Swift romance in a lengthy video statement 

Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has been receiving “blacklash” amid Taylor Swift’s budding romance with him. But she has also clapped back with a lengthy statement.

Taking to Instagram, Nicole shared a statement via video and directed her words of wisdom to “Black women, specifically.”

Addressing the backlash, the model shared that she won’t “give into this demoralizing and antiquated narrative.”

“They may call you a traitor for falling in love,” she said, adding, “You’ll hope the ones closest will protect you but quickly realize people don’t protect what they don’t value.”

Sharing insightful advice, she continued, “They’ll say you’re too much … and in the same breath, tell you you’re not enough.”

“Not successful enough, not wholesome enough, maybe not even intelligent enough. … They’ll even try to tie your value to your net worth.”

“Preserve your heart even when they try to quantify your character and test your boundaries,” she said, urging her followers not to respond to backhlash, “You do not have to respond. Because there is power in your silence.”

“I know I’m not alone. On days I feel most inadequate, I have to remind myself that I am, have been and will always be more than enough,” she reflected.

“When the world gets dark and time gets hard and you feel like your back is against the wall and your hands are tied and nobody knows what it’s like to be you … this is only a small chapter in your story,” the model said.

She went on to share that she uses “prayer, therapy, community,” to deal with the situation. 

