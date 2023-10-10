Ryan Reynolds talks parenting with Blake Lively at mental health event

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively focus on teaching their kids 'self-awareness'

Ryan Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on children’s mental health and parenting.

“I think it’s more about talking to them about everything,” he told People at the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations 11 event in New York City on Monday.

The Deadpool star said that he takes genuine interest in what goes on with each of his kids: “It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going.”

“For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back,” he gushed about his children.

The 46-year-old also shared that he and Lively, 36, focus on teaching their children to be self-aware.

“I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It’s just totally different now. People are much more self-aware.”

“And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in.”

The Red Notice star has four children with Blake Lively: James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 and the youngest they welcomed in February.