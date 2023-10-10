 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 10, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ryan Reynolds talks parenting with Blake Lively at mental health event

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively focus on teaching their kids self-awareness
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively focus on teaching their kids 'self-awareness' 

Ryan Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on children’s mental health and parenting.

“I think it’s more about talking to them about everything,” he told People at the Bring Change to Mind Revels & Revelations 11 event in New York City on Monday.

The Deadpool star said that he takes genuine interest in what goes on with each of his kids: “It’s genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going.”

“For me, the best time of my day is walking them to school and walking them back,” he gushed about his children.

The 46-year-old also shared that he and Lively, 36, focus on teaching their children to be self-aware.

“I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid. It’s just totally different now. People are much more self-aware.”

“And that’s the thing we sort of hang our hat on the most is self-awareness with our kids. Not be happy, not be anything, just be self-aware and welcome everything in.”

The Red Notice star has four children with Blake Lively: James, 8, Inez, 7, and Betty, 4 and the youngest they welcomed in February. 

More From Entertainment:

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman 2' fate remains uncertain?

Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman 2' fate remains uncertain?
Prince William apologises to student as he personally responds to his invitation

Prince William apologises to student as he personally responds to his invitation
Princess Eugenie is making friends in Hollywood

Princess Eugenie is making friends in Hollywood

Fans blast Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' new look

Fans blast Angelina Jolie's 'Maria' new look
Prince Harry receives 'major blow' as case against newspaper delayed till 2025 video

Prince Harry receives 'major blow' as case against newspaper delayed till 2025
Meghan Markle warned her 'risky' new career move to impact Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet video

Meghan Markle warned her 'risky' new career move to impact Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet
Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on “backlash” amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole breaks silence on “backlash” amid Taylor Swift romance

Martin Scorsese gushes over close friendship with Robert De Niro

Martin Scorsese gushes over close friendship with Robert De Niro
Watch Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy as Batman

Watch Oppenheimer’s Cillian Murphy as Batman

Kate Middleton may never welcome Prince Harry back into royal family: ‘still hurt by allegations’ video

Kate Middleton may never welcome Prince Harry back into royal family: ‘still hurt by allegations’
Anti-monarchy group pledges more protest against King Charles

Anti-monarchy group pledges more protest against King Charles
Real reason why King Charles chose Prince Andrew over Prince Harry

Real reason why King Charles chose Prince Andrew over Prince Harry