Harper Beckham dealt trademark blow over Harlo by Harper beauty brand

Harper Beckham has faced a hurdle in her bid to crack the US market with her beauty brand, Harlo by Harper

Harper Beckham has faced a hurdle in her bid to crack the US market with her beauty brand, Harlo by Harper.

Victoria and David's 15-year-old daughter has been informed that she cannot allowed to trademark the name in American due to a company that also sells dietary supplements under the name Harlo.

Harper originally applied to the US Patent and Trademark Office to ringfence the brand Harlo by Harper.

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But a ruling by the US Patent and Trademark Office revealed: 'Registration of the applied-for mark is refused because of a likelihood of confusion with the mark in U.S. Registration No. 7559409.

'Here, applicant's mark, HARLO BY HARPER, is confusingly similar to the registered mark, HARLO, because the marks share identical wording and convey the same overall commercial impression.

'Moreover, the additional wording in applicant's mark BY HARPER does not distinguish the marks. Consumers are generally more inclined to focus on and remember the first word, prefix, or syllable in a mark.

'Because the marks are similar and the goods and/or services are related, there is a likelihood of confusion as to the source of applicant's goods and/or services, and registration is refused pursuant to Section 2(d) of the Trademark Act.

'Although applicant's mark has been refused registration, applicant may respond to the refusal(s) by submitting evidence and arguments in support of registration.'

However, Harper has had better luck in the UK because bosses at the government's Intellectual Property Office have rubber-stamped her Harlo by Harper application.

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