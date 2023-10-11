 
pakistan
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
By
Web Desk

Advocate Ihtesham Qadir appointed NAB prosecutor general

Advocate Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah. — supplied
  • Shah to serve as NAB prosecutor general for three years. 
  • Interim govt appoints lawyer on NAB chair's recommendation. 
  • Shah has three decades of experience as an advocate.

Advocate Syed Ihtesham Qadir Shah has been appointed as the prosecutor general of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the next three years.

A notification issued in this regard stated that the federal government appointed the lawyer as per the NAB chairman's recommendation.

Having a career spanning over 30 decades, Shah as an advocate has broad experience in criminal and allied matters, including financial crimes.

He was enrolled as an advocate at a high court in 1982, to be later upgraded to an advocate of the Supreme Court in 1991.

In the year 2007, he was appointed as a senior prosecutor for the Anti-Narcotics Force and later elevated as a judge of Lahore High Court in 2009.

Besides that, Shah has also worked as a regional prosecutor general under the Protection of Pakistan Act, of 2014, and as Punjab prosecutor general from 2014 to 2019.

He also contributed to justice by providing complete assistance to special military courts for the conviction and sentence of heinous cases of jet-black terrorists. 

