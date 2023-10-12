 
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Messi uncertain for Argentina-Paraguay World Cup qualifier

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Messi uncertain for Argentina-Paraguay World Cup qualifier. AFP/File
Lionel Messi, the famous soccer player, may not be able to play in Argentina's big World Cup qualifier game against Paraguay. 

This is because he got hurt while playing for his club in the United States. Even though he looked good while practicing, his coach, Lionel Scaloni, isn't sure if he's ready to play.

Messi has only played for a very short time in recent matches due to his injuries. He played just 37 minutes since September 3, which is not much at all.

The coach said they need to see how Messi feels after one more training session. They also have to think about the next game against Peru, which is just five days after the Paraguay match. It's important to make sure Messi is fully fit and won't get hurt again.

If Messi can't play, the coach might start with two other good players, Julian Alvarez from Manchester City and Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan. They've played together before and could do well.

Argentina has done well in the qualifiers, winning both of their games so far. They are tied with Brazil at the top of the table, each having six points.

In another game, Brazil is going to play against Venezuela. Brazil is taking this match seriously and won't underestimate Venezuela, even though they're not the favorites. Brazil's coach is new, and the team is still getting used to his style of play. They are working hard to adapt quickly.

Other matches happening on Thursday include Colombia against Uruguay, Bolivia against Ecuador, and Peru against Chile. It's an exciting time for soccer fans as teams battle to qualify for the World Cup.

