Pakistan looks forward to enhancing defence cooperation with Qatar: COAS

pakistan
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet accompanied by a delegation meets Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir (first right) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on October 12, 2023. — ISPR
  • Regional security situation discussed in the meeting, says ISPR.  
  • Qatari army chief lauds Pakistan Army’s efforts for peace. 
  • He pledges to keep working for better ties between the two countries.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Staff of Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Eqail Al-Nabet called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said matters of mutual and professional interest and regional security situation were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS Gen Munir said: “Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Qatar and Pakistan Army also looks forward for enhanced defence and security cooperation with Qatar armed forces.”

The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two countries.

The meeting came as Israel unleashed its most powerful bombing campaign in the 75-year history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel vowed to annihilate Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip.

Israel announced that there would be no humanitarian break in its siege of the Gaza Strip until all hostages taken by Hamas were freed.

