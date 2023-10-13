Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs

After blasting Grammys for years for poor nominations, Drake has finally submitted his Her album with 21 Savage for the 2024 award show.



Submitted for consideration in several categories, the joint album, which was released in 2022, will see the Drake return to the prestigious awards ceremony after previous absence, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In 2019, Drizzy called out the Recording Academy’s nominations process in his acceptance speech for God’s Plan as Best Rap Song - in which he was reportedly cut-off.

Following The Weekend, now Abel Tesfaye, megahit After Hours album was snubbed by the committee. The 36-year-old was left fuming.

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian rapster penned a lengthy rant on no nominations for the 33-year-old’s successfully-hit album.

“I think we should stop allowing ourselves to be shocked every year by the disconnect between impactful music and these awards and just accept that what once was the highest form of recognition may no longer matter to the artist that exist now and the ones that come after,” he noted.

Adding, “It’s like a relative you keep expecting to fix up, but they just won’t change their ways.”



