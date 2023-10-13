 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unconventional business move: Read More

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unconventional business move: Read More

Ed Sheeran, who previously surprised his fans by revealing his new business venture of hot sauce, has now again stunned fans with another surprising business move.

The singer took to Instagram to announce that he is launching his first-ever watch in collaboration with well-known watch brands G-Shock and Hodinkee.

Ed has named his watch "Subtract G-Shock". He posted a video for his 45.6 million followers showing off his recently launched yellow watch.

The hitmaker captioned the post, "Super excited to launch my first watch with @hodinkee. If you’ve spotted a yellow G Shock on me for the last six months this is it! I got a call from @johnmayer around a year ago asking me if I wanted to make a G Shock with them, and I couldn’t have said yes fast enough."

He continued, "I've loved watches since I can remember but never thought about making my own one, but this is the perfect way to start. Head to Hodinkee shop for more info on them, and hope you enjoy wearing them as much as I do x."

The singer previously launched his hot sauce brand titled Tingley Ted's earlier this year. His sauce is described as the perfect condiment for fries, nuggets, falafels, fried chicken, or any meal at all.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is 'unintentionally' telling Harry

King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is 'unintentionally' telling Harry
Katie Price confesses to 'Body Dysmorphia' after countless surgeries

Katie Price confesses to 'Body Dysmorphia' after countless surgeries
Prince Andrew has taught Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands

Prince Andrew has taught Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands
Hugh Jackman's unexpected take on dating post 27-year marriage video

Hugh Jackman's unexpected take on dating post 27-year marriage
Jennifer Aniston’s super steamy ‘The Morning Show’ scene sets internet on fire

Jennifer Aniston’s super steamy ‘The Morning Show’ scene sets internet on fire
Rudolph Isley's journey from church choirs to chart-topping hits

Rudolph Isley's journey from church choirs to chart-topping hits
Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs

Drake hugs Grammy after past rebuffs
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' movie leaves fans heartbroken
Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham

Kelly Ripa publicly admits to thirst over David Beckham
Timothée Chalamet eyes his destiny in new ‘Wonka’ trailer: Watch

Timothée Chalamet eyes his destiny in new ‘Wonka’ trailer: Watch
Kate Middleton flaunts slender physique in visit to charity

Kate Middleton flaunts slender physique in visit to charity

Cardi B over the moon on Offset’s lavish birthday surprise

Cardi B over the moon on Offset’s lavish birthday surprise