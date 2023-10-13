Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unconventional business move: Read More

Ed Sheeran, who previously surprised his fans by revealing his new business venture of hot sauce, has now again stunned fans with another surprising business move.



The singer took to Instagram to announce that he is launching his first-ever watch in collaboration with well-known watch brands G-Shock and Hodinkee.

Ed has named his watch "Subtract G-Shock". He posted a video for his 45.6 million followers showing off his recently launched yellow watch.

The hitmaker captioned the post, "Super excited to launch my first watch with @hodinkee. If you’ve spotted a yellow G Shock on me for the last six months this is it! I got a call from @johnmayer around a year ago asking me if I wanted to make a G Shock with them, and I couldn’t have said yes fast enough."

He continued, "I've loved watches since I can remember but never thought about making my own one, but this is the perfect way to start. Head to Hodinkee shop for more info on them, and hope you enjoy wearing them as much as I do x."



The singer previously launched his hot sauce brand titled Tingley Ted's earlier this year. His sauce is described as the perfect condiment for fries, nuggets, falafels, fried chicken, or any meal at all.