 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, October 13, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles 'head over heels' for Taylor Russell, sees 'future' with her

By
Web Desk

Friday, October 13, 2023

Harry Styles head over heels for Taylor Russell, sees future with her
Harry Styles 'head over heels' for Taylor Russell, sees 'future' with her 

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell romance is heating up as the singer is reportedly sees future with the Canadian actor.

As per Us Weekly, the As It Was hitmaker and the Bones and All actor spend as much time together as possible despite having really hectic schedules.

“Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” the source said, noting that “despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”

The source revealed that Styles and Russell have been to a “number of events in London this week,” adding that the singer “accompanied Taylor to an after party last weekend” for her play, The Effect.

“Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get,” the outlet revealed. “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

This after it was revealed by Life & Style that Harry took Russell to his home to meet his mother even though they have recently started dating.

“Harry moves fast with his girlfriends. He likes to spend every moment with someone he’s really into,” an insider told the publication.

“But he never takes them home to meet his family until it’s really serious,” the insider added.

The lovebirds sparked dating rumours after they were photographed holding hands while leaving London’s White Cube art gallery in June.

More From Entertainment:

Joe Jonas makes major move after settling kids' custody with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas makes major move after settling kids' custody with Sophie Turner
Top five must-watch K-dramas for history buffs

Top five must-watch K-dramas for history buffs
Miley Cyrus sparks family feud after candid remarks regarding sister

Miley Cyrus sparks family feud after candid remarks regarding sister
'Halloween' director John Carpenter's take on Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'

'Halloween' director John Carpenter's take on Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's NFL game for third time in four weeks

Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's NFL game for third time in four weeks
Jada Pinkett Smith declares late Tupac Shakur as her only 'soul mate' video

Jada Pinkett Smith declares late Tupac Shakur as her only 'soul mate'
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte both love THIS sport

Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte both love THIS sport
Prince Harry is 'fighting for attention' after 'avoiding' it in UK

Prince Harry is 'fighting for attention' after 'avoiding' it in UK
Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unconventional business move: Read More video

Ed Sheeran shocks fans with unconventional business move: Read More
King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is 'unintentionally' telling Harry

King Charles worried what Princess Eugenie is 'unintentionally' telling Harry
Katie Price confesses to 'Body Dysmorphia' after countless surgeries

Katie Price confesses to 'Body Dysmorphia' after countless surgeries
Prince Andrew has taught Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands

Prince Andrew has taught Beatrice, Eugenie to create 'loving bonds' with husbands