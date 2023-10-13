Harry Styles 'head over heels' for Taylor Russell, sees 'future' with her

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell romance is heating up as the singer is reportedly sees future with the Canadian actor.



As per Us Weekly, the As It Was hitmaker and the Bones and All actor spend as much time together as possible despite having really hectic schedules.

“Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can,” the source said, noting that “despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible.”

The source revealed that Styles and Russell have been to a “number of events in London this week,” adding that the singer “accompanied Taylor to an after party last weekend” for her play, The Effect.

“Even though they’re both busy with their careers, they support one another any chance they get,” the outlet revealed. “Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor.”

This after it was revealed by Life & Style that Harry took Russell to his home to meet his mother even though they have recently started dating.

“Harry moves fast with his girlfriends. He likes to spend every moment with someone he’s really into,” an insider told the publication.

“But he never takes them home to meet his family until it’s really serious,” the insider added.

The lovebirds sparked dating rumours after they were photographed holding hands while leaving London’s White Cube art gallery in June.