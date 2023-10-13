 
Friday, October 13, 2023
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez dealing with real life issues, unrelated to Jennifer Garner

File Footage 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage is indeed suffering; however, their marital troubles have no link to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Air director and the Hollywood beauty are reportedly finding it hard to manage their blended brood with work pressure, revealed an insider.

“They are still madly in love,” the insider spoke of Affleck and J.Lo with In Touch Weekly, but their “honeymoon phase is over.”

The source added, “They’re under a lot of pressure with work obligations, being in the spotlight and blending their families.”

Affleck and Lopez are managing their blended brood which consist of the actor's three kids with Garner, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, and the singer-actor's twins, she shares with her ex Marc Anthony.

Discussing the rumours that Affleck and Lopez had a fall-out after the Good Will Hunting star was spotted hugging Garner in a car in Los Angeles last month, the insider said they were baseless.

The tipster said that Affleck and Garner “are extremely close,” but Lopez is not intimated by their bond.

“In fact, there have been a lot of photos of them together lately where Ben looks so happy, happier than he usually looks when he’s with J. Lo,” the source added. “That’s not lost on J. Lo.”

“She doesn’t think Ben wants Jen back — J. Lo even likes Jen very much — but what woman wouldn’t be a little jealous?” the insider remarked.

