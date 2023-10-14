Bad Bunny's latest album announces mega-shift in USA's GOAT athlete

Bad Bunny has recently released his highly anticipated album, and fans are raving about it all around.



The singer's new album titled, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," translated to English as "Nobody Knows What Will Happen Tomorrow," was dropped on Monday, October 9, 2023, featuring 22 tracks.

In addition to the music in the album, another aspect being discussed is that the rapper has declared a new G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Times) athlete in the USA.

For all the Americans the GOAT athlete has been undisputedly Tom Brady, who has an astonishing 22-year NFL career, and the retired NFL star has won seven Super Bowls during his career.



In one of his songs, Vuelve Candy B, Tom Brady announced a mega change in the GOAT athlete of the USA, reports Hindustan Times.

The Puerto Rican rapper-singer has written lyrics that flow: "Desde que Messi (Messi), está en la USA... To' el mundo sabe quién es la cabra?... Ya no es Tom Brady, ey"

BAD BUNNY - VUELVE CANDY B (Visualizer) | nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana

Its English translation reads, "Since Messi is in the USA, everyone knows who the G.O.A.T. is. It's no longer Tom Brady."



Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest football players of all time, he has scored 815 total goals for the club and his country and has amassed a total of 44 collective trophies.