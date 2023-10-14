Jada Pinkett Smith details reasons for not having prenup with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's estranged wife, who earlier made a bombshell revelation that she and her husband have been living separate lives for seven years, has now opened up about the estranged couple not having a prenup agreement.

The actress candidly spoke about their decision not to get a prenup or any other contract regarding splitting their wealth in case of split (that has happened) before tying the knot back in 1997.

According to Daily Mail, Jada appeared in an interview with Parade and said, "Listen, weddings are beautiful, but they can be very romanticized."

She added, "It was the moment for both of us when we pledged that we're going to figure out tough times in this journey and that's why we don't have a prenup."

Jada continued stating that she and Will made a promise that divorce won't be necessary and that they'll go through tough times together.

The mother-of-two stated that the promise between us was made without any bridal beauty, adding, "It was just sitting on a log in his mother's backyard and going, Hey! Having to really look at the possibility of us not being together."

Despite the couple's split in 2016, none of them had filed for divorce. Jada and Will share two kids Jadon Smith born in 1998 and Willow Smith born in 2000.