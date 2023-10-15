Ariana Grande spotted FIRST time since divorce settlement with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande settled $1.25 million divorce with Dalton Gomez this week

Ariana Grande was spotted on a Friday evening, exuding joy and positivity following her $1.25 million divorce settlement with ex-husband Dalton Gomez.



The 30-year-old songstress made an appearance in New Hope, Pennsylvania, to support her brother Frankie Grande during his performance at Bucks County Playhouse.

For the outing, Ariana sported a fashion-forward ensemble, donning an oversized beige coat with a soft cream-colored collar.

The God is a Woman hitmaker, known for her iconic style, kept her long blonde hair hidden under a black baseball cap, allowing a low ponytail to peek out from beneath it.

Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Ariana and Dalton successfully finalized the details of their divorce after two years of marriage. The Grammy winner is to pay Dalton 1.25 million and his attorney fee.

The divorce settlement between Ariana and Dalton outlines that she will not attain legal singleness until March 19, 2024, and the process was reportedly amicable, thanks to a well-established prenuptial agreement.

Ariana has reportedly moved on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Reports also say that the two are living together in NYC.

Earlier this week, her ex-husband Dalton made headlines when he was seen kissing actress Maika Monroe.