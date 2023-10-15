Jada Pinkett, Will Smith's children expose ‘deep grudge’ of parents' separation

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s children spoke up after the news of their parents separation became public.

Recently, the 52-year-old actress made the shocking revelation that she and her Oscar-winning husband have been living “totally separate lives” since 2016.

Jada disclosed the news on Today during a promotional interview for her new book Worthy.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she explained.

Their kids Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, were allegedly forced to keep news of their parents’ separation a secret for years.

A source told MailOnline that Jaden and Willow always felt “uncomfortable” when somebody asked them about their parents because they felt like they've been asked to keep a “grudge or secret."

“Although Jaden and Willow love their mom to no end and take on many of her behaviors and traits, they are very relieved the news is finally out there so everyone can just get on with it,” the insider explained.

They further shared that the children hope everyone can now "heal" and "get rid of any drama."