Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa mend broken friendship for new project?

Sunday, October 15, 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday, October 15, 2023

Selena Gomez and her ex bestfriend Francia Raisa reunited for a photograph as they hint towards a new project. 

The 35-year-old actress posted a picture on her Instagram with the Rare Beauty founder as they posed together in matching outfits.

The two sat next to each other in a bowling alley as they donned merch saying, "No beef just salsa." In her caption, Francia wrote: "Exciting News coming Monday…"

Back in 2017, the How I Met Your Father actress donated her kidney to Selena after the latter’s organ had failed due to Lupus complications.

The Calm Down hitmaker had shared a picture of herself and Francia holding hands post-surgery and disclosed the news of the her kidney donation.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend [Francia Raisa]," penned Selena.

Later in 2019, Radar disclosed the news of the two besties parting ways after the Fetish singer caused a rehab stint due to drinking and partying.

According to the source, Francia was upset after "Selena did the exact opposite of what she said she was going to do."

