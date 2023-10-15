Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa mend broken friendship for new project

Selena Gomez and her ex bestfriend Francia Raisa reunited for a photograph as they hint towards a new project.

The 35-year-old actress posted a picture on her Instagram with the Rare Beauty founder as they posed together in matching outfits.

The two sat next to each other in a bowling alley as they donned merch saying, "No beef just salsa." In her caption, Francia wrote: "Exciting News coming Monday…"



Back in 2017, the How I Met Your Father actress donated her kidney to Selena after the latter’s organ had failed due to Lupus complications.

The Calm Down hitmaker had shared a picture of herself and Francia holding hands post-surgery and disclosed the news of the her kidney donation.

“There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend [Francia Raisa]," penned Selena.

Later in 2019, Radar disclosed the news of the two besties parting ways after the Fetish singer caused a rehab stint due to drinking and partying.

According to the source, Francia was upset after "Selena did the exact opposite of what she said she was going to do."