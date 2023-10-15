 
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Meghan Markle thought Prince Andrew was like a ‘servant’ in the Firm

Meghan Markle allegedly thought Prince Andrew was Queen Elizabeth’s servant, back when she first joined the Firm.

Prince Harry recalled Meghan’s reaction to the entire Firm, back when she was first invited to meet Queen Elizabeth.

He broke all of this down in his memoir titled Spare, and it included Meghan’s initial reaction to the news, saying, “Fun. I love grandma's!”

For those unversed, the meeting between the duo occurred back in October 2016, only two months after Meghan Markle started dating the fifth in line to the throne.

At the time, she was called into Royal Lodge, with Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson and taught how to curtsy as well as the basic ethics of interaction with the then-monarch.

“Just whatever you do, don't talk over her,” was also shared at the time.

Despite all of this, Meghan Markle failed to recognize Prince Andrew and “After a moment, Meg asked me something about the Queen's assistant.”

Prince Harry also recalled Meghan asking, “That man holding the purse. The man who walked her to the door.”

it was then that Prince Harry recalled saying back at his lady love, “That wasn't her assistant. That was her second son, Andrew. She definitely hadn't google us.”

