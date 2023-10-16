King Charles is scared to ‘stir the pot’ with Prince Harry

King Charles and the rest of the monarchy have reportedly decided to not ‘stir the pot’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

These insights have been brought to light by royal contributor Esther Krakue.

She weighed in on everything in one of her interviews with Sky News Australia host Caroline Di Russo.

In the middle of this chat, she admitted that Prince Harry’s memoir is a smoking gun that is keeping the rest of the Royal Family at bay now.

This report comes after Prince Harry publicly attended major events on his own, from the King’s Coronation to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

At the moment. “They (the Royal Family) will just keep their heads down and keep on keeping on for the duration of King Charles’ reign, however long or short it may be.”