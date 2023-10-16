 
Monday, October 16, 2023
‘Deadpool 3’ rumored to bring back THIS X-Men villain against Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's 'Deadpool 3' has a new exciting rumor swirling, an 'X-Men' villain

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming addition, Deadpool 3 starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman has new rumors swirling around it.

The movie, that’s going to connect the X-Men movies with the Marvel movies, is now rumored to be bringing back the villain Toad from the X-Men world.

While fans expect X-Men other than Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine to show up in the movie, Toad’s inclusion in the movie would take it to a whole new level.

Taking to X, Deadpool Updates account shared the rumor that Toad, first played by Ray Park in the first X-Men movie and later by Evan Jonigkeit in X-Men: Days of Future Past, might appear in the upcoming movie.

Another exciting rumor surrounding the movie is about popstar Taylor Swift. The singer is rumored to be in for a cameo in the movie, in the role of a super hero whose power comes from sound.

The rumor was recently fueled by both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman attending her new beau Travis Kelce’s NFL match. Other pals of the singer at the match included Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner. 

