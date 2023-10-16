Prince William broke up with Kate Middleton 'over phone' in love 'tiff'?

Kate Middleton and Prince William decided to split up four years into their romance.

The Prince and Princess of Wales had an argument outside in the car park back in 2007 when the couple decided to break up.

A former colleague of Kate’s reveals how they saw Kate anxiously attending a call from William outside their office.

""It was clear it was William - and definitely a tiff."

The source told the Mirror: "Around the middle of the day, she was pacing the car park outside the office on her mobile.

"A few people noticed because it's a pretty unusual thing to do. She'd deliberately gone outside to take the call because she didn't want to be overheard."

They added: "Kate was walking up and down and looking upset as if she was having an argument. But she didn't cry.

"Word went round that it was William and they were having problems. Now it's clear what it was all about."

They continued: "When she came back to the office she didn't say a thing and disappeared for the rest of the day.

"We didn't think anything about it at the time. But looking back, the call was definitely a girlfriend-boyfriend tiff."

Kate and William eventually decided to rekindle their romance before tying the knot in 2011.