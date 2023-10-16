Prince Harry, Meghan Markle were 'giggling' on romantic holiday to Canouan Island

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a romantic getaway destination away from their kids.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently spotted on the island of Canouan, days after they returned from New York.

The couple was spotted shopping at a grocery store amid the Sandy Lane Yacht Club and Marina in Glossy Bay.

The source told DailyMail.com: "They looked happy. As Harry walked out of the shop, he slightly bumped into one of the barrels [outside] and they both giggled and Meghan reached for his hand.

"They just looked very happy to be having a holiday together."

Describing the place further, the insider added that the place is something "billionaires go to escape millionaires".