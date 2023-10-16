 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, October 16, 2023
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp focusing on directorial project ‘Modi’ after ‘massive media assault'

By
Web Desk

Monday, October 16, 2023

Johnny Depp focusing on directorial project ‘Modi’ after ‘massive media assault
Johnny Depp focusing on directorial project ‘Modi’ after ‘massive media assault'

Johnny Depp is putting his heart and soul in his work while working on his directorial comeback Modi 25 years after his debut with The Brave.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was hit with a new controversy, a year after he winning legal case against ex-wife Amber Heard, with reports claiming he is making the filming "chaotic" with his antics.

It was claimed that Depp was partying too much at the expense of his work amid filming his new movie, which is also co-producing,

Debunking all such claimed, an insider told Express.co.uk, “Johnny always looks after the cast and crew and treats people with kindness.”

“There were weeks of very long night shoots; 12-14 hours. He works diligently, both on the script and on the very long days, and seems to be very passionate in bringing his visions to life.”

The insider went on to address claims that Johnny Depp enjoys the benefits of his celebrity more than the work itself, saying “He has moved on from a massive media assault.”

It “would have devastated anyone, but he showed incredible bravery and resilience. I absolutely admire his perseverance. I think it's time for people to get on with their lives,” the insider added.

Singing more praises over the work ethics of the controversial actor, “He is working hard, enjoying life, and deserves to reclaim his narrative as a film director, actor and the brilliant visionary that he is.”

More From Entertainment:

Justin Timberlake takes a peek at $100 million mansion with MrBeast video

Justin Timberlake takes a peek at $100 million mansion with MrBeast
Travis Barker's drumming takes a bloody toll: Pic

Travis Barker's drumming takes a bloody toll: Pic
Angelina Jolie irritates son with interference in his love life: ‘Back off!’

Angelina Jolie irritates son with interference in his love life: ‘Back off!’
Adele Cheers on boo Rich Paul with sneak peek of his new memoir

Adele Cheers on boo Rich Paul with sneak peek of his new memoir
Jada Pinkett's heartfelt revelations shake Will Smith to his core

Jada Pinkett's heartfelt revelations shake Will Smith to his core
Selena Gomez not afraid to discuss horrors from Justin Bieber relationship

Selena Gomez not afraid to discuss horrors from Justin Bieber relationship
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make it official with another date night

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce make it official with another date night
Travis Kelce takes off solo after spending night at Taylor Swift's place

Travis Kelce takes off solo after spending night at Taylor Swift's place
Jada Pinkett gives fans inside scoop on estranged marriage with Will Smith

Jada Pinkett gives fans inside scoop on estranged marriage with Will Smith
Travis Kelce ‘can’t believe his luck’ amid romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce ‘can’t believe his luck’ amid romance with Taylor Swift
Ryan Gosling inspires Margot Robbie to start her family with Tom Ackerley

Ryan Gosling inspires Margot Robbie to start her family with Tom Ackerley
Suzanne Somers died 'peacefully' after reading 'romantic' letter by husband

Suzanne Somers died 'peacefully' after reading 'romantic' letter by husband