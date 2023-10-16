Johnny Depp focusing on directorial project ‘Modi’ after ‘massive media assault'

Johnny Depp is putting his heart and soul in his work while working on his directorial comeback Modi 25 years after his debut with The Brave.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star was hit with a new controversy, a year after he winning legal case against ex-wife Amber Heard, with reports claiming he is making the filming "chaotic" with his antics.

It was claimed that Depp was partying too much at the expense of his work amid filming his new movie, which is also co-producing,

Debunking all such claimed, an insider told Express.co.uk, “Johnny always looks after the cast and crew and treats people with kindness.”

“There were weeks of very long night shoots; 12-14 hours. He works diligently, both on the script and on the very long days, and seems to be very passionate in bringing his visions to life.”

The insider went on to address claims that Johnny Depp enjoys the benefits of his celebrity more than the work itself, saying “He has moved on from a massive media assault.”

It “would have devastated anyone, but he showed incredible bravery and resilience. I absolutely admire his perseverance. I think it's time for people to get on with their lives,” the insider added.

Singing more praises over the work ethics of the controversial actor, “He is working hard, enjoying life, and deserves to reclaim his narrative as a film director, actor and the brilliant visionary that he is.”