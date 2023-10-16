Pakistan to immediately send humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israeli barbarism goes on

Palestinians walks amid the rubble of buildings destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in the Rafah refugee camp in the southern of Gaza Strip, on October 16, 2023. — AFP

Pakistan to collaborate with UN agencies, Egypt to deliver aid.

FM phones Egyptian, Iranian counterparts over situation in Gaza.

2,800 Palestinians martyred, 10,000 injured in Israeli bombing.

Pakistan will send humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the besieged Palestinians who are facing the brunt of Israel's oppression, the Foreign Office (FO) announced Monday.

More than 2,800 Palestinians have been martyred with over 10,000 wounded due to Israel's ongoing aerial bombing of the Gaza Strip.

"In view of the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza, the government of Pakistan has decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza, to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and sisters," the FO said while denouncing Israel's indiscriminate aggression and siege of the densely populated Gaza Strip.

The FO also apprised that Pakistan is collaborating with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, relevant United Nations (UN) agencies, the government of Egypt and the country's foreign missions abroad to deliver aid to the Palestinians.

The development comes as earlier, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani spoke with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian with both agreeing upon urgent steps to be taken for the provision of humanitarian assistance.

Jilani also spoke with Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri assuring the latter of Pakistan's assistance.

More than one million people have fled their homes in Gaza in scenes of chaos and despair as Israel bombarded the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and continued amassing troops Monday in preparation for a full-blown ground invasion.

Israel declared war on the group a day after waves of its fighters broke through the heavily fortified border on October 7, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Office has raised alarm over the humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave, calling for an “urgent need” to halt hostilities to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.



"The access to water, access to food, the forced evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people into southern Gaza has created a very, very difficult humanitarian situation in southern Gaza as well," UNHRO spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told CNN on Monday.

US President Joe Biden — while speaking to CBS News’s 60 Minutes — has also backed a humanitarian corridor to let people flee the war-hit area as well as allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, including food and water, into Gaza.

