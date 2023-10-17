 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles in 'tricky' business, forgiving Harry will make William mad

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

King Charles in tricky business, forgiving Harry will make William mad

King Charles is warned inclination towards Prince Harry would jeopardize his future as the King.

The monarch of Britain is told he would upset his elder son, Prince William, if he tries to extend an olive branch to his younger son.

Royal author Dr Ed Owens tells GB News: "These reports suggest that the relationship is very difficult between the father and son at the moment."

"What the King has to keep in mind, clearly, is that Harry's presence within Britain is somewhat antagonistic," he adds.

"Anything that Charles has or does on a personal level to try and reconcile the relationship with Harry could have a broader negative impact on his relationship with other family members," he said. "Because there are clearly members of the family who are not ready to forgive Harry for what he's done," notes the expert.

Prince Harry left the monarchy in 2020 alongside Meghan Markle in an attempt to lead a private life.

More From Entertainment:

Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old video

Shania Twain recalls singing in bars at 8 years old
King Charles takes 'misstep' with 'slimmed down monarchy' plans?

King Charles takes 'misstep' with 'slimmed down monarchy' plans?
Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update video

Moving In or Moving On? Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift relationship update
Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals

Prince Harry has made Princess Eugenie 'bridge' between him and Royals
Martin Scorsese gets honest about 'Killer of the Flower Moon' runtime

Martin Scorsese gets honest about 'Killer of the Flower Moon' runtime
Travis Scott craze peaks as extra 'UTOPIA' shows sold out

Travis Scott craze peaks as extra 'UTOPIA' shows sold out
Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash

Olivia Wilde clarifies Taylor Swift remark after backlash
Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless

Tyler Perry's compassion saves a family from going homeless
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn video

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's relationship takes a surprising turn
Ariana Grande’s seventh album in the works: report

Ariana Grande’s seventh album in the works: report
Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce

Kim Zolciak, Kroy Biermann's stunning estate on sale amid nasty divorce
How do Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm feel comfortable in steamy scene?

How do Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm feel comfortable in steamy scene?