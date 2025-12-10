Victoria Beckham reveals truth behind iconic working class video

David Beckham and Victoria went viral for hilarious interaction in documentary

Sir David Beckham called out his wife, Victoria Beckham, in 2023 when she claimed she was raised in a working-class family, much like her husband.

The soccer legend, 50, who happened to be passing by while the camera rolled, looked inside and told the fashion designer, 51, to “be honest.”

The former athlete had his wife confess that her dad, Anthony Adams, actually drove her and her siblings to school in a Rolls-Royce.

During Posh Spice’s interview on Tuesday, December 9, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she tried to set the record straight on what she meant.

“My dad was a real entrepreneur,” Victoria said, adding, You know, he really inspired me. He came from nothing, and he used to drive a van because he had an electrical business.”

The former Spice Girls member went on to share that her dad did “very well in the ‘80s, the first thing he did was go buy himself a Rolls-Royce.”

However, instead of being excited about the upgrade, Victoria and her siblings felt devastated because they couldn’t fit in with the other kids.

In fact, they used to beg their father to “‘Please take us in the van, we don’t want to go in the Rolls-Royce.’ So we were keeping it real, Jimmy.”