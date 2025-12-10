 
Katie Price teases new charity Christmas track ahead of release

Katie danced alongside singer Chris Mhina to the festive-themed track in front of a large Christmas tree

December 10, 2025

Katie Price teases new charity Christmas track ahead of release

Katie Price looked upbeat as she shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her upcoming Christmas song. 

The TV personality, 47, showed off her drastic weight loss during the shoot, wearing a white furry top that that complemented her over all look. 

Giving fans a preview, she let her followers hear a several bars of the track, This Christmas, as cameras captured her from all angles.

Katie danced alongside singer Chris Mhina to the festive-themed track in front of a large Christmas tree.

Sharing the sweet lyrics on Facebook she sang: 'It's a celebration/We are singing jingles all across the nation.

'Time to come together though the cold season/No matter if there's snow, there ain't now weather that can stop us.

'We have been healing..so let's toast away, all across the day, to a very merry Christmas/Here's to the season so let's toast away, all across the day, to a very merry Christmas!'

The chorus appeared to feature repeated refrains of: 'This Christmas, a family celebration.' 

Captioning the snipped, Katie said she was 'so excited' for the release, calling it 'such a special song' with all donations going to charity. 

It comes after the reality star revealed that she would be donating all funds raised from the track to Woman's Trust, a mental health charity supporting survivors of domestic abuse.

