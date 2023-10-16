 
Monday, October 16, 2023
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Karachi magistrate makes cop mop court floor, handcuffs another as punishment

Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Monday, October 16, 2023

A collage of the stills taken from viral videos of cops serving odd punishments by the judicial magistrate in Karachi. — Reporter

KARACHI: In an odd occurrence, a judicial magistrate in Karachi made a cop in uniform mop the floor and handcuffed another as punishment, reportedly for failure to comply with standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the court.

The video of the police personnel, mopping the court's floor and being paraded handcuffed, has been making rounds on social media.

Surjani Town Police said both the cases were separate instances that took place on July 24 and 27, 2023 during a hearing at the court when the Surjani Police's investigation in charge, SIO Tariq Khalid appeared before the West judicial magistrate and civil judge.

As per details, Khalid was ordered to mop the floor outside the court while another sub-inspector Ilyas Shah was handcuffed and sentenced to seven days in prison for not following the SOPs.

A senior police officer revealed on the condition of anonymity that at least eight other policemen have submitted written complaints regarding the mistreatment by the judicial magistrate.

They have listed the instances when they were ordered to sweep the floor, paraded handcuffed or sent behind bars by the magistrate

