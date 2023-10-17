Travis Scott craze peaks as extra 'UTOPIA' shows sold out

Travis Scott is riding high on the success of the UTOPIA-Circus Maximus Tour as he added two more shows to Phoenix, which was sold out.



The Antidote rapper is set to perform in the city on Oct 25 and 26 at Footprint Center, according to Phoenix Independent.

Despite much-fanfare, the 32-year-old recent conduct has disappointed his admirers.



Much to the fans' dismay, the Sicko Mode rapstar's latest show at the PNC Arena was postponed at the eleventh hour sans any explanation, according to Billboard.



"Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the TBD new date," the venue website stated.

Echoing the frustration, one concertgoer told WRAL, "They just told me they have no explanation [for] why he's not here," he continued, "Nothing to stress over, but at the same time, Travis, I wish you were here, you feel me?"

Meanwhile, Travis' UTOPIA has stirred a craze in the music world, remained at the Billboard Top 200 No.1 spot for four continuous weeks. Not to mention, the album has raked in over 2 billion streams worldwide.