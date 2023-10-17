PM Kakar to attend UN climate moot in UAE next month

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar chairs a meeting of political leaders, in Hunza on September 13, 2023. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Currently on his visit to China to attend an international forum, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month for a climate moot, The News reported on Tuesday.

The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is also referred to as COP and this year will mark its 28th session.



For the climate change conference, being held at the Dubai Expo Centre in UAE, Pakistan conveyed its consent to the Gulf nation's authorities about its participation in the crucial event.

The premier will meet world leaders on the sidelines of this climate conference, once his visit's schedule is worked out through diplomatic channels.

Since assuming office in mid-August this year, following the dissolution of the National Assembly ahead of the general elections, the prime minister has made multiple visits to countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and China, so far.

Sources said that Pakistan will share its experience and apprehensions with world leaders about climate change.

The host UAE is one of the most vulnerable to climate change countries in the world, as it is located in a region with a very hot and humid climate.

Rising temperatures are already severely impacting the daily life of the population, increasing payments for electricity, water, making simply walking in the street difficult.

In summer months, many leave for other regions or do not leave space with air conditioning. It will be the second time in two years that the conference is being held in the Middle East since Egypt hosted last year’s conference at the picturesque tourist resort Sharam el Shaikh.

The Dubai conference will be held by the end of next month and experts on climate change from Pakistan will also be visiting the Gulf state for discussions to compile their reports before the conference, sources said.

Pakistan attended the previous conference held in November last year in Egypt, while another international conference on 'Climate Resilient Pakistan' was held in Geneva in January this year and was co-hosted by Pakistan and the United Nations.

The participating countries and world agencies announced Pakistan’s financial support to combat the complexities due to climate change, as it experienced two devastating rains and floods within a period of two years.