 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

FM Jilani to raise Pakistan's concerns about Gaza situation in OIC's ministerial meet

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

An overview of destroyed buildings as people gather to search for victims following an Israeli airstrike at the Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023. — AFP
An overview of destroyed buildings as people gather to search for victims following an Israeli airstrike at the Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023. — AFP

  • OIC to hold "urgent" ministerial meet over Gaza situation in Jeddah.
  • Pakistan to send aid to besieged Palestinians amid Israeli assault.
  • 2,800 Palestinians martyred, over 10,000 injured since October 7.

Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani will raise Pakistan's concerns regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza in the ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

More than 2,800 Palestinians were martyred and over 10,000 have been injured due to the ongoing Israeli aerial bombing campaign on the Gaza Strip which commenced after more than 1,400 Israelis were killed and 3,500 were wounded after the October 7 Hamas attack.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said that Jilani — during the OIC meeting over the Gaza situation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia tomorrow (Wednesday) — will "emphasize the urgent need for a ceasefire, lifting of the siege and provision of relief assistance to the people of Gaza".

The foreign minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other OIC member states, the FO added.

The development comes as a day earlier Pakistan announced to send humanitarian assistance to alleviate the suffering of the besieged Palestinians who are facing the brunt of Israel's oppression.

"Given the human tragedy unfolding in Gaza, the government of Pakistan has decided to immediately dispatch humanitarian relief assistance to Gaza, to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian brothers and sisters," the FO said while denouncing Israel's indiscriminate aggression and siege of the densely populated Gaza Strip.

Pakistan is collaborating with the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, relevant United Nations (UN) agencies, the government of Egypt, and the country's foreign missions abroad to deliver aid to the Palestinians.

FM Jilani, while speaking to his Egyptian, Iranian, and Turkish counterparts discussed the provision of humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza.

"We agreed on imperatives of a permanent solution to the Palestine issue while seeking 1)ceasefire; 2) relief corridor,3) end to Israeli settlements; 4) release of prisoners 5) 2 State solution based on UN Resolutions," Jilani wrote on X regarding his talk with Turkish foreign minister.

With only four or five days' worth of supplies remaining in the stores, the UN's World Food Programme reported that the food situation in the blockaded and beleaguered Gaza Strip was getting worse.

The WFP said stocks were getting low in warehouses inside the Palestinian enclave, but at the shop level, the situation was even more acute.

"The situation in Gaza is getting worse by the minute: the humanitarian situation but also of course the food security situation," WFP's Middle East spokeswoman Abeer Etefa, told reporters at the UN in Geneva via video link from Cairo.

"Our food supplies within Gaza are running really short," she added.

More than one million people have fled their homes in Gaza in scenes of chaos and despair as Israel bombarded the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip and continued amassing troops Monday in preparation for a full-blown ground invasion.

Meanwhile, the UN Human Rights Office has raised alarm over the humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian enclave, calling for an “urgent need” to halt hostilities to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army vows support to end unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestine

Pakistan Army vows support to end unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestine
Caretaker PM Kakar attends state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi

Caretaker PM Kakar attends state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi
Govt gets more time to appeal against SC's NAB amendments verdict

Govt gets more time to appeal against SC's NAB amendments verdict
Imran, Qureshi's indictment in cipher case put off for a week

Imran, Qureshi's indictment in cipher case put off for a week
Task force on the cards as NAB aims to boost accountability process

Task force on the cards as NAB aims to boost accountability process
PM Kakar to attend UN climate moot in UAE next month

PM Kakar to attend UN climate moot in UAE next month
PPP raises concerns over ‘special relief’ to Nawaz on return

PPP raises concerns over ‘special relief’ to Nawaz on return
IHC reserves ruling on Imran Khan’s plea seeking quashment of cipher case

IHC reserves ruling on Imran Khan’s plea seeking quashment of cipher case
Karachi magistrate makes cop mop court floor, handcuffs another as punishment

Karachi magistrate makes cop mop court floor, handcuffs another as punishment
Schools in Punjab ‘not to be closed this Wednesday’

Schools in Punjab ‘not to be closed this Wednesday’
Pakistan to immediately send humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israeli barbarism goes on

Pakistan to immediately send humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israeli barbarism goes on
PM Kakar touches down in Beijing to attend Belt and Road Forum

PM Kakar touches down in Beijing to attend Belt and Road Forum