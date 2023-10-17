Caretaker PM Kakar attends state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi

Chinese president hosts world leaders at Great Hall of the Peoples.

Federal Cabinet ministers accompany PM Kakar on the occasion.

PM holds informal interactions with world leaders attending event.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar attended a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing for the world leaders attending the "Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) " in China.



The premier arrived in Beijing yesterday to attend the BRF at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

The prime minister was accompanied by the senior ministers of the federal Cabinet on the occasion, a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office stated.

Held at the iconic Great Hall of the Peoples, the state banquet was attended by the heads of the state/government of Russia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mongolia, Hungary, Sri Lanka, Kazhakastan, Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea, Mozambique and Chile, among several other world leaders.

Chinese President Xi and first lady Madame Peng Liyuan and all the world leaders attending the event pose for a group photo at the Great Hall of the Peoples on October 16, 2023. — PMO

Chinese President Xi and first lady Madame Peng Liyuan welcomed PM Kakar at the event, where he also held informal interactions with the world leaders attending the event.

On the visit to China, PM Kakar is accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

There, he will attend the opening ceremony of the BRF and address the high-level forum titled "Connectivity in an Open Global Economy" slated to be held on October 18.

The caretaker prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of Politburo of CPC Central Committee.

The leaders will discuss all the facets of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. They will exchange views on major regional and global developments.

He will also meet with leading Chinese entrepreneurs and preside over an interactive roundtable on the China and Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties between Pakistan and China.

To further strengthen regional connectivity, trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts between the neighbouring regions of Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Kakar will pay a two-day visit to Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.