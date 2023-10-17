 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
By
Web Desk

Caretaker PM Kakar attends state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, October 17, 2023

  • Chinese president hosts world leaders at Great Hall of the Peoples. 
  • Federal Cabinet ministers accompany PM Kakar on the occasion.
  • PM holds informal interactions with world leaders attending event.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar attended a state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing for the world leaders attending the "Third Belt and Road Forum (BRF) " in China.

The premier arrived in Beijing yesterday to attend the BRF at the invitation of President Xi Jinping.

The prime minister was accompanied by the senior ministers of the federal Cabinet on the occasion, a press release issued by the Prime Minister's Office stated.

Held at the iconic Great Hall of the Peoples, the state banquet was attended by the heads of the state/government of Russia, Kenya, Ethiopia, Mongolia, Hungary, Sri Lanka, Kazhakastan, Uzbekistan, Papua New Guinea, Mozambique and Chile, among several other world leaders.

Chinese President Xi and first lady Madame Peng Liyuan and all the world leaders attending the event pose for a group photo at the Great Hall of the Peoples on October 16, 2023. — PMO
Chinese President Xi and first lady Madame Peng Liyuan and all the world leaders attending the event pose for a group photo at the Great Hall of the Peoples on October 16, 2023. — PMO

Chinese President Xi and first lady Madame Peng Liyuan welcomed PM Kakar at the event, where he also held informal interactions with the world leaders attending the event.

On the visit to China, PM Kakar is accompanied by a high-level delegation including members of the cabinet and senior government officials.

There, he will attend the opening ceremony of the BRF and address the high-level forum titled "Connectivity in an Open Global Economy" slated to be held on October 18.

The caretaker prime minister will also hold bilateral meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang and Li Xi, member of the Standing Committee of Politburo of CPC Central Committee.

The leaders will discuss all the facets of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on strengthening trade and economic cooperation between the two countries. They will exchange views on major regional and global developments.

He will also meet with leading Chinese entrepreneurs and preside over an interactive roundtable on the China and Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to explore new avenues for strengthening trade and investment ties between Pakistan and China.

To further strengthen regional connectivity, trade, investment, and people-to-people contacts between the neighbouring regions of Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Kakar will pay a two-day visit to Urumqi, Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan Army vows support to end unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestine

Pakistan Army vows support to end unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestine
FM Jilani to raise Pakistan's concerns about Gaza situation in OIC's ministerial meet

FM Jilani to raise Pakistan's concerns about Gaza situation in OIC's ministerial meet
Govt gets more time to appeal against SC's NAB amendments verdict

Govt gets more time to appeal against SC's NAB amendments verdict
Imran, Qureshi's indictment in cipher case put off for a week

Imran, Qureshi's indictment in cipher case put off for a week
Task force on the cards as NAB aims to boost accountability process

Task force on the cards as NAB aims to boost accountability process
PM Kakar to attend UN climate moot in UAE next month

PM Kakar to attend UN climate moot in UAE next month
PPP raises concerns over ‘special relief’ to Nawaz on return

PPP raises concerns over ‘special relief’ to Nawaz on return
IHC reserves ruling on Imran Khan’s plea seeking quashment of cipher case

IHC reserves ruling on Imran Khan’s plea seeking quashment of cipher case
Karachi magistrate makes cop mop court floor, handcuffs another as punishment

Karachi magistrate makes cop mop court floor, handcuffs another as punishment
Schools in Punjab ‘not to be closed this Wednesday’

Schools in Punjab ‘not to be closed this Wednesday’
Pakistan to immediately send humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israeli barbarism goes on

Pakistan to immediately send humanitarian aid to Gaza as Israeli barbarism goes on
PM Kakar touches down in Beijing to attend Belt and Road Forum

PM Kakar touches down in Beijing to attend Belt and Road Forum