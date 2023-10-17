Justin Timberlake's worst fears realized as Britney Spears reveals he got her pregnant

Britney Spears revealed in her memoir that Justin Timberlake got her pregnant around late 2000.

According to the singer, they both agreed to get an abortion.



In her upcoming memoir "The Woman in Me", she revealed "“It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated."

“But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."



"I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” the pop singer wrote.



When approached for comments by PEOPLE, Timberlake's rep did not immediately respond.



Earlier, multiple reports said that Timberlake was concerned about the revelation Britney Spears would make in her book.

“He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him,” said a source to Page Six.



Publishing insiders told the publication that Spears doesn’t mean to “takedown” anyone with her tell-all memoir.