Anne Hathaway unleashes her inner psychologist in 'Eileen' trailer: Watch

Anne Hathaway is back in the spotlight with her latest role, and this time, she's taking on the persona of a mysterious prison psychologist in the upcoming film, Eileen.

Neon recently dropped the trailer for the film, featuring Hathaway alongside talented actress Thomasin McKenzie. The story unfolds in a 1960s Massachusetts prison, where an unconventional friendship between the two women takes a sinister turn.

In the trailer, we see McKenzie as Eileen, a young prison employee, meeting Rebecca, portrayed by Hathaway. Rebecca, with her platinum-blonde hair and a penchant for cigarettes, takes Eileen under her wing, developing an almost mentorship-like relationship.

As their bond deepens, Rebecca confides a mysterious secret in Eileen, setting off a chain of events that alter the course of Eileen's life.



Set against the backdrop of a harsh 1964 Massachusetts winter, Eileen offers a chilling narrative that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Adapted from Otessa Moshfegh's debut novel, the film explores the dark depths of human psychology and the consequences of secrets revealed.

Eileen had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, gaining attention for its intense storyline and exceptional performances. Directed by William Oldroyd and written by Moshfegh and Luke Goebel, the film is a must-watch for fans of psychological thrillers.

Eileen is just one of Anne Hathaway's upcoming releases in fall 2023, where she also stars as a psychologist in the romantic drama She Came to Me, alongside Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei.