 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel over deadliest attack on Gaza hospital

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

People are standing around the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on the Ahle Arab Hospital in Central Gaza. AFP
People are standing around the bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on the Ahle Arab Hospital in Central Gaza. AFP 

  • Pakistan condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital, calling it inhumane and indefensible.
  • About 500 Palestinians martyred Gaza hospital raid. 
  • FO says indiscriminate targeting of civilian population a grave violation of international law.

Pakistan has strongly condemned the recent Israeli attack on Al-Ahly Al-Mamadany Hospital in Gaza, denouncing it as an inhumane and indefensible act. 

The lethal assault resulted in a staggering number of casualties, marking one of the deadliest incidents in Gaza since the recent escalation of conflict.

"The indiscriminate targeting of civilian population and facilities is a grave violation of international law and constitutes war crimes," said the Pakistani Foreign Office. 

"We call on the international community to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to the Israeli bombardment and siege of Gaza and the impunity with which Israeli authorities have operated in the last few days."

The Israeli attack, occurring on Tuesday, left around 500 Palestinians martyred, according to Palestinian health authorities. The Israeli military impudently attributed the explosion to a failed rocket launch by a Palestinian militant group rather than its airstrike, disputing the cause of the tragedy. 

The incident comes amidst an ongoing and relentless Israeli bombing campaign in retaliation for a Hamas assault on southern Israeli communities. The bombing campaign and the attack on the hospital have raised serious concerns about the indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities, potentially violating international law and constituting war crimes.

The Hamas-run government's health minister Mai Alkaila has accused Israel of committing a massacre in Gaza. In contrast, an Israeli military spokesperson has brazenly pointed to a failed rocket launch by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad military group as the cause of the hospital's destruction. 

The Islamic Jihad's spokesman Daoud Shehab denied the Israeli claims, asserting that there is no truth in this fabrication. He said Israel was just attempting to cover up what he called a horrific crime and massacre against civilians.

Protests have erupted across the occupied territories, with clashes between Palestinian security forces and protesters in various cities. The people's anger is palpable as they demand justice and an end to the suffering in the region.

Pakistan has called upon the international community to urgently intervene, demanding an immediate cessation of Israeli bombardment and siege on Gaza. 

The plea emphasises the need to address the impunity with which Israeli authorities have been operating in recent days.

Bilawal flays Israel over hospital attack

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari condemned Israel over the lethal air raid on the hospital in Gaza.

"Today’s savage attack by Israeli Occupation Forces on baptist hospital in central Gaza is an egregious violation of international humanitarian and human rights law, specifically the Geneva Convention," he said.

"It’s a morally reprehensible crime which violates the principles of humanity and the laws of war by attacking unarmed civilians, sick and wounded including children needing care at a protected medical facility."

Bilawal said, "Warrants not just the condemnation in strongest terms across the board but accountability through international legal mechanisms for these war crimes."

"UN and it’s member states must act towards immediate cessation of hostilities, operationalization of humanitarian corridor for safe passage of civilians and allowing humanitarian aid."

More From Pakistan:

PM Kakar seeks Kenyan president's facilitation over probe into journalist Arshad Sharif's murder

PM Kakar seeks Kenyan president's facilitation over probe into journalist Arshad Sharif's murder
In a first, caretakers reach out to PTI for 'evolving consensus' on elections

In a first, caretakers reach out to PTI for 'evolving consensus' on elections
Pakistan Army vows support to end unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestine

Pakistan Army vows support to end unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestine
FM Jilani to raise Pakistan's concerns about Gaza situation in OIC's ministerial meet

FM Jilani to raise Pakistan's concerns about Gaza situation in OIC's ministerial meet
Caretaker PM Kakar attends state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi

Caretaker PM Kakar attends state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi
Govt gets more time to appeal against SC's NAB amendments verdict

Govt gets more time to appeal against SC's NAB amendments verdict
Imran, Qureshi's indictment in cipher case put off for a week

Imran, Qureshi's indictment in cipher case put off for a week
Task force on the cards as NAB aims to boost accountability process

Task force on the cards as NAB aims to boost accountability process
PM Kakar to attend UN climate moot in UAE next month

PM Kakar to attend UN climate moot in UAE next month
PPP raises concerns over ‘special relief’ to Nawaz on return

PPP raises concerns over ‘special relief’ to Nawaz on return
IHC reserves ruling on Imran Khan’s plea seeking quashment of cipher case

IHC reserves ruling on Imran Khan’s plea seeking quashment of cipher case
Karachi magistrate makes cop mop court floor, handcuffs another as punishment

Karachi magistrate makes cop mop court floor, handcuffs another as punishment