 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
By
Zarmeen Zehra

Pakistan enhances 'strategic stability' with successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System

By
Zarmeen Zehra

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday further strengthened its “deterrence” and enhanced “strategic stability” with the successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

The launch was overseen by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and senior officers from Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

“The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems of the weapon system,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing added that the missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalisation of "Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible MinimumDeterrence".

Gen Mirza lauded the “technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test”.

The ISPR said that the president, prime minister and services chiefs congratulated all members of the strategic forces on the achievement.

More From Pakistan:

Nawaz's homecoming: Protective bail plea filed in IHC to prevent PML-N supremo's arrest

Nawaz's homecoming: Protective bail plea filed in IHC to prevent PML-N supremo's arrest
LHC acquits PML-N's Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case

LHC acquits PML-N's Hanif Abbasi in ephedrine quota case
PM Kakar, President Putin agree to boost cooperation in diverse fields

PM Kakar, President Putin agree to boost cooperation in diverse fields
ECP warns officials of action if 'political bias' is shown during elections

ECP warns officials of action if 'political bias' is shown during elections
Pakistan requested not to expel Afghan US visa, refugee applicants

Pakistan requested not to expel Afghan US visa, refugee applicants
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel over deadliest attack on Gaza hospital

Pakistan strongly condemns Israel over deadliest attack on Gaza hospital
PM Kakar seeks Kenyan president's facilitation over probe into journalist Arshad Sharif's murder

PM Kakar seeks Kenyan president's facilitation over probe into journalist Arshad Sharif's murder
In a first, caretakers reach out to PTI for 'evolving consensus' on elections

In a first, caretakers reach out to PTI for 'evolving consensus' on elections
Pakistan Army vows support to end unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestine

Pakistan Army vows support to end unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestine
FM Jilani to raise Pakistan's concerns about Gaza situation in OIC's ministerial meet

FM Jilani to raise Pakistan's concerns about Gaza situation in OIC's ministerial meet
Caretaker PM Kakar attends state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi

Caretaker PM Kakar attends state banquet hosted by Chinese President Xi
Govt gets more time to appeal against SC's NAB amendments verdict

Govt gets more time to appeal against SC's NAB amendments verdict