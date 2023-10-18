Pakistan enhances 'strategic stability' with successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Tuesday further strengthened its “deterrence” and enhanced “strategic stability” with the successful flight test of Ababeel Weapon System, said the military’s media wing in a statement.



The launch was overseen by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and senior officers from Strategic Plans Division and Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.

“The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems of the weapon system,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The military’s media wing added that the missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalisation of "Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible MinimumDeterrence".



Gen Mirza lauded the “technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test”.



The ISPR said that the president, prime minister and services chiefs congratulated all members of the strategic forces on the achievement.