Jamie Spears ‘used’ conservatorship to control Britney Spears’ body & money

Jamie Spears ‘used’ conservatorship for control over Britney Spears’ body & money

Singer-songwriter Britney Spears has just accused her father Jamie spears of having ‘too much control’ on her body over the years.

She weighed in on all of this in her new memoir, that is highly anticipated.

The Woman In Me memoir gets candid about her past relationships, the conservatorship and also touches on her experience with fame.

According to experts obtained by People magazine, Spears admits, “I’d been eyeballed so much growing up.”

Not to mention, “I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager.”

“Under the conservatorship I was made to understand that those days were now over,” she also went on to write according to one of those excerpts.

So “I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

In regards to her career, Spears admits, “I would do little bits of creative stuff here and there, but my heart wasn’t in it anymore.”

So “as far as my passion for singing and dancing, it was almost a joke at that point,” she added while referencing the conservatorship.

“Thirteen years went by with me feeling like a shadow of myself,” she also admitted.

But when “I think back now on my father and his associates having control over my body and my money for that long and it makes me feel sick…” Spears also added.

Before signing off she also referenced the unfair treatment she endured and admitted, “Think of how many male artists gambled all their money away; how many had substance abuse or mental health issues. No one tried to take away their control over their bodies and money. I didn’t deserve what my family did to me.”