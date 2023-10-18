Meghan Markle is no star because people ‘simply want’ Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s alleged bid for control during the Archewell event has sparked debate on whether the Duchess assumes people interact with Sussex-led events, for her.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator Angela Levin.

She weighed in on everything in one of her interviews for Sky News Australia.

In this interview she touched on Meghan’s inability to realize she is not the main attraction keeping people hooked.

The admissions have come in response to the duo’s first-ever live event for World Mental Health Day.

Referencing it, Ms Levin said, “The people who were there were only really interested in Harry.”

And in the eyes of the expert, Meghan allegedly “forgets that,” and “thinks she’s the only one that matters but actually there’s still a residue of people being interested in Harry.”

“[Harry] made an absolute colossal error because…he said that it was very important that he was there to teach people like farmers and people who lived out in the country who would have no idea how to deal with social planning or anything like that.”

Before signing off Ms Levin also said, “Well, apparently there was a big row about that because that’s very rude and people who chose to have a farm aren’t actually stupid in any way.”

Especially since “lots of farming now is done electrically and with gadgets so it wasn’t a very happy day.”