Prince Harry’s life is being dredged up for public entertainment

Experts have just hit back against the topic of converastion in Netflix’s The Crown, given its bid to recreate “the most traumatic and painful period in both Harry and William’s lives for public entertainment value.”



Admissions like this have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, the casting choice for Prince Harry makes the character look like a “gormless Ron Weasley to Edward’s Harry.”

While the expert also clarified that the criticism is not at Edward in the least, “that Kmart wig is just the beginning of the bad news for the real life, now Duke of Sussex,” she believes.

These claims have come in response to The Crown, which Ms Elser calls, “a wholesale dredging up of the most traumatic and painful period in both Harry and William’s lives for public entertainment value.”

For those unversed, this picture is a recreation of the original that was taken back on August 12, of 1997, this is just a few weeks before the tragic death of Princess Diana.