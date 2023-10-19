 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, October 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s life is being dredged up for public entertainment

By
Web Desk

Thursday, October 19, 2023

File Footage

Experts have just hit back against the topic of converastion in Netflix’s The Crown, given its bid to recreate “the most traumatic and painful period in both Harry and William’s lives for public entertainment value.”

Admissions like this have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything, in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In the eyes of Ms Elser, the casting choice for Prince Harry makes the character look like a “gormless Ron Weasley to Edward’s Harry.”

Prince Harry’s life is being dredged up for public entertainment

While the expert also clarified that the criticism is not at Edward in the least, “that Kmart wig is just the beginning of the bad news for the real life, now Duke of Sussex,” she believes.

Prince Harry’s life is being dredged up for public entertainment

These claims have come in response to The Crown, which Ms Elser calls, “a wholesale dredging up of the most traumatic and painful period in both Harry and William’s lives for public entertainment value.”

For those unversed, this picture is a recreation of the original that was taken back on August 12, of 1997, this is just a few weeks before the tragic death of Princess Diana. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton told to 'pull weight' as Waleses

Prince William, Kate Middleton told to 'pull weight' as Waleses
King Charles makes Queen Camilla grandkids life like 'fairytale'

King Charles makes Queen Camilla grandkids life like 'fairytale'
Prince Harry is constantly being messed with video

Prince Harry is constantly being messed with
Suzanne Somers preferred holistic choices over chemotherapy: Report

Suzanne Somers preferred holistic choices over chemotherapy: Report
Dolly Parton shares mind-boggling makeup tactics from early age

Dolly Parton shares mind-boggling makeup tactics from early age
John Stamos talks about 'sexual abuse' from 'babysitter' as child

John Stamos talks about 'sexual abuse' from 'babysitter' as child
Tyler Posey gets a birthday dance as newlyweds celebrate in style

Tyler Posey gets a birthday dance as newlyweds celebrate in style
Billie Eilish's new enormous back tattoo sparks social media frenzy

Billie Eilish's new enormous back tattoo sparks social media frenzy
Jussie Smollett enters rehab amid ongoing legal battle

Jussie Smollett enters rehab amid ongoing legal battle
Kevin Hart, Chris Rock take center stage in Netflix's 'Headliners Only' documentary: Watch

Kevin Hart, Chris Rock take center stage in Netflix's 'Headliners Only' documentary: Watch
Why Suzanne Somers was a true fighter?

Why Suzanne Somers was a true fighter?
Travis Kelce sets the record straight on Taylor Swift date night

Travis Kelce sets the record straight on Taylor Swift date night