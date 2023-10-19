 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Gwyneth Paltrow unveils plans for low-key future

Thursday, October 19, 2023

Gwyneth Paltrow unveils plans for low-key future

Gwyneth Paltrow appears to be fed up with the limelight, the actress who previously ditched her Hollywood acting career in a bid to focus on her business venture, a lifestyle brand Goop, now reveals her plans to escape from the spotlight altogether.

The 51-year-old former actress confessed that she is not ready to sell her expanding empire.

According to Fox News, Paltrow appeared in an interview with Bustle, where she candidly revealed her plans for her future. She stated, "I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again."

She continued that she never derived personal pleasure from her fame, adding that she would not sell Goop for a few more years.

Paltrow, who is currently married to director Brad Falchuk, added that she had never been attracted to rich guys as she doesn't build value in the wrong way.

She also mentioned the things that motivate her, "Creating, collaborating, being struck with new ideas, innovating, thinking ahead, strategy, vision, that kind of thing," adding that accumulating wealth has never been her thing.

She expressed eagerness to move to the next phase of life that, according to her, would be more from a place of gentleness and discovery.

Paltrow stressed that she doesn't really care about anyone's opinion regarding her. 

