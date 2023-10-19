Prince Harry buying home in UK for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet?

Prince Harry is said to be looking at properties in UK so that he could have a house of his own in his home country following Frogmore Cottage eviction.



According to reports, his wife, Meghan Markle, is against his decision as she does not see a need for them to have a home in London when they are living in the US.

Speaking on the matter, Catherine Meyer-Funnell, a royal reporter for The Express, suggested that he might be buying the house for his kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

She also alluded that it may be his way of trying to rekindle his bond with estranged father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, so his kids could be close to his side of the family.

Catherine said, “It may even help improve his dealings with the Firm for him to have a property in the UK in his own name” so he can visit them whenever he wants to.

It could also be a “wonderful opportunity” for his kids to be closer to their grandpa and uncle and learn of their lineage from them, she noted.

“For Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet spending more time in the UK would be a wonderful opportunity for them to get to know their extended family better,” she penned.

“Based thousands of miles away in the US, Archie and Lilibet are kept away from their grandfather, uncle and cousins for the majority of the time, a missed chance they may come to regret once they are older.

“By allowing his children to spend more time getting to know their royal relatives, Harry is securing those bonds for the future, which may in turn bring him closer back into the family fold,” she concluded.