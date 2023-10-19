 
Thursday, October 19, 2023
Meghan Markle has refused to obediently stay in her prescribed box

Royal commentator Daniela Elser issued these sentiments about the couple.

She broke all of this down in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In this piece she shed light on one of the shots that The Crown has released in anticipation of the season drop.

The picture shows Princess Diana standing on the edge of a private yacht, looking somber and in a meditative state.

In reference to this, Ms Elser was even quoted saying, “It’s an image that speaks of loneliness and the particular isolation that Diana dealt with during her 15 long years as a Windsor wife who refused to obediently stay in her prescribed box.”

So “Golly, who might that remind you of?” she also asked in the middle of her piece, all while referencing similarities with daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.

Ms Elser also went as far as to say, “all I can think is, in the intervening decades between the Princess of Wales’ death and the arrival of one Meghan Markle and her yoga mat in the Kensington Palace forecourt, the institution seems to have learnt absolutely and utterly nothing.”

